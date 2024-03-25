After several days trying to get a million euros, the former player's defense Dani Alves deposited bail money in court to be released on parole after being convicted of sexual abuse.

The Barcelona hearingafter confirming that the money was deposited, ordered the immediate release of the Brazilian, who received a sentence of four and a half years for being guilty of the rape case against a young woman in the bathroom of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona, ​​in December 2022.

All the cameras were on the prison Brians 2, where Alves He left walking together with his lawyer Inés Guardiola and amidst the screams of several people who approached the place with banners to protest against his release. The 40-year-old former soccer player turned a deaf ear and got into a car with the lawyer.

Dani Alves which must be presented weekly to the Barcelona Court, He will not be able to get closer than 1,000 meters from the victim, and he must not frequent or contact the woman, he will live in an exclusive sector of the city of Barcelona while the appeals of the conviction for sexual abuse against him are resolved.

The mansion is located in an area known as Esplugas Llobregat, in the luxurious neighborhood of Ciudad Diagonal, located in a municipality located on the border with Barcelona, ​​very close to where they moved a few years ago Shakira and Gerard Piqué.

That will be the 'bunker' of Dani Alves to which He moved after leaving Brains 2. This is the same mansion in which he lived with the model Joana Sanz, his wife, while he was a player of the Barcelona of Spain. It is not known if the woman will live under the same roof as the Brazilian or if she will stay in another of her houses.

The residence has all kinds of comforts and luxuries for the former player who spent a year and two months in prison. It has a large garden for walks and to enjoy the landscape of the Collserola mountain range.

Furthermore, the mansion, which was acquired by Daniel Alves in 2010 for nearly 5 million euros, it has a space of 655 square meters, of which 543 are built and habitable and 112 are outdoor spaces.

The house also has an indoor gym with all the equipment for physical preparation, it has a modernist style with large spaces in the living room, kitchen and bedrooms, leisure areas, swimming pool, a large terrace, works of art and all kinds of amenities.

Notably Daniel Alves He will not be able to leave Spain, although he can move around the territory of the Iberian country, while the appeals of his sentence are resolved and after his passports (Spanish and Brazilian) are withdrawn.

