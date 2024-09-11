Dani Alves He is back on the scene. He remains on bail while the appeals against his four-and-a-half-year prison sentence for sexually abusing a young woman in a nightclub are being resolved. Barcelona.

According to the criteria of

At the time, Section 21 dismissed the appeal filed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution of the victim’s defense against the decision of the Barcelona Court to release the 40-year-old Brazilian.

The new thing

Meanwhile, the former Brazilian national team player continues his normal life and continues to be the talk of the town for many children, despite the huge problems and his scandals.

“And a few days ago he fulfilled the dream of a little follower who found him on a beach in Tenerife, According to what the little boy publishes on his TikTok account,” said www.lavanguardia.com

Dani Alves. Photo:Dani Alves Instagram screenshots Share

He added: “In the video, you can see them both playing football on this sandbank. The Brazilian takes advantage of the time to give him some advice, especially with his gestures, focusing on the area around his legs. All so that the ball would not touch the ground.”

The boy is happy by her side and left this message with the video: “You are the best, I still can’t believe it. I am in shock. From seeing you on TV as one of my idols, to playing football with you on the beach, with the legendary Dani Alves, the legend of Barca and Brazil, and teaching me many things, many tricks.”

He added: “If I ever become a footballer, I will always remember this day as the best day of my life. For me, those moments were like being with the best person in the world.”