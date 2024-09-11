Yesterday we witnessed the most dunghill day in the history of Congress Mexican when in the effort to please Lopez Obrador, the majority of the regime reached levels of fertility never seen before. And all in order to give its reform to the Judicial Branch of the Federation so that on Sunday night, when haranguing for the last time the fathers who gave us our country, it can cheer the reform to the Judiciary, bypassing all forms of political and legal cleanliness.

Yesterday’s chronicle in the Senate of the Republic, to begin with, presided over by an unpresentable Gerardo Fernandez Norona, It was unspeakable, but I will try to recover it.

Since the previous night there was a version that the PAN member Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares, through his son, Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez, would be the traitor, the 86th senator that the regime did not have to build the qualified majority and give the supreme president his new Judicial Power.

But there was also, although Citizen Movement would deny it, the vote of its senator Daniel Barreda, 87. Two opposition Judases.

The session was scheduled for 11, and it started late and with two absences. Yunes Marquez, from the PAN and Barreda, from MC.

At the beginning, the coordinator of the MC senators, Clemente Castañeda, went up to the podium to denounce that his senator from Campeche and his father had been imprisoned by the government of Layda Sansores so that they would not go to vote.

This was denied by the leader of the SenateAdán Augusto López Hernández and Noroña himself saying that they had spoken with him, that he was not in prison but without saying where he was. Regarding this, a version was spread by the Green Party that he was already in their ranks with his vote for the reform. But he was still in prison.

But then the PAN senator arrived Yunes Marquez and his father and substitute, Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares, the other vote that the official majority needed.

At the session, the son asked for leave from the Senatefor health reasons, and the father protested the position in his place amid protests and insults from the opposition minority. He said on the platform that in the afternoon his son would be healthy enough to vote, as he did, and he joined the Morena bench, accompanied by Félix Salgado!

The surreal chronicle continued.

Exercising its majority, Morena approved the first reading of the reform and called for a new session at 2:30 p.m., which was when the workers of the Judicial Branch slammed the door and burst into the plenary session, leading to the suspension of the session and calling it in Xicoténcatl, as an alternate venue.

There it was resumed and Yunes Marqueznow healthy, presented himself to resume his position.

I was saying yesterday that this poor country had its future in the hands of a Yunes, but I correct myself: this poor country had its damn opposition that did not have the votes to prevent this from happening and that its future and that of our children was in the fear and vote of a Yunes.

We recommend you read: