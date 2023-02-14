the one of Daniel Alvesjail and rape complaint is another of the novels that seems to have no end and another chapter is signed every day.

The victim maintains in her complaint that Alves raped her vaginally, using force, in a private bathroom located in a reserved area of ​​the nightclub. sutton in Barcelona, ​​where they both met on the night of December 30-31.

(Shakira and Piqué: reveal the plan so that Clara Chía is not with her children)

(Unusual: Rangers manager orders players to let themselves score a goal, video)

After the events, the young woman was treated at the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona, where they performed a forensic examination and collected biological samples and traces of semen appeared, which was also found in the victim’s underwear and dress, as well as in the nightclub sink.

of impact

The four samples, according to the Barcelona newspaper, coincide with the DNA sample that Dani Alves voluntarily handed over on January 20 in his court statement.

The former FC Barcelona player is in prison awaiting the judicial decision on his appeal to obtain provisional release, which is opposed by both the Prosecutor’s Office and the victim’s lawyer.

Joanna Sanz, the soccer player’s wife also has a place in this story of ‘love and pain’. The model visited him in jail and said that she would not leave him alone.

That is why she has received a lot of criticism on social networks, people who disagree with her behavior, after the evidence of her husband’s behavior.

The letter

The last thing that was known is that Sanz received a mysterious letter at his home and shared it on networks. He wrote it an admirer, by name, Alberto Sanzwhich is not familiar, as it became known.

Photo: Joana Sanz’s Instagram

What she says impacted her and that is why she uploaded that message to Instagram, in a story that tells what happened.

“I am writing to give you my support and my prayers. I like to pray and I pray a lot for you and your mom. I also recently lost my dad to a tumor. I loved seeing you dance with your mother and cheer her up for the little time she had left. I have suffered a lot because of what has happened to you privately and I do not understand why, ”says the message.

And he adds: “Perhaps because I have the same name or because I have experienced similar circumstances. I wanted to tell you that you are not alone. Your mother accompanies you and her spirit guides you, and all your angels. You shouldn’t feel alone because you’re not. Life is wonderful and yours has just begun. I am sure that you will overcome the difficulty that God has presented to you and I see you happy and resplendent. A hug. Alberto Sanz.

Joana replied as follows: “I don’t know who you are, but thank you infinitely for your words. I wish people would write letters to each other more often. We have lost this beautiful custom with technology. Thanks again for so much support.”

(Daniel Cataño could receive double punishment for responding to fan aggression)

(James Rodríguez scored double with Olympiacos: see the goals)

Sports