Home country | Research: Small children’s screen time increased during the corona years

According to the WHO recommendation, young children should have a maximum of one hour of screen time per day.

Finns The screen time of children aged 2–6 increased during the corona years, according to a survey by the University of Jyväskylä.

According to the study, in 2019, two out of five Finnish children met the World Health Organization (WHO) screen time recommendation on weekdays. On weekends and holidays, every fifth child met the recommendation. According to the recommendation, small children should have a maximum of one hour of screen time per day.

In 2020, i.e. the first corona year, only a good third of the children met the recommendation on weekdays. On weekends, the share had dropped to around one-sixth.

When the children’s parents were asked about it for the third time, i.e. in 2021, the fulfillment of the recommendations had returned to the level of 2019, but only on weekdays. The weekend reading was still at the level of 2020, i.e. less than a fifth of young children met the recommendation.

Junior According to the project researcher, there is overall room for improvement in fulfilling the slot time recommendations in Finland Henriikka Koivukoski From the Faculty of Physical Education, University of Jyväskylä.

“This is about children so young that they don’t really need smart devices or television for anything yet,” says Koivukoski in the university’s press release.

However, according to Koivukoski, keeping up with the recommendations is not necessarily easy nowadays.

The devices may also support the learning of things, and in addition, the recommendations are updated as new researched information is obtained on the subject, the release states.

Research according to the parents’ level of education and income, there is a connection with how much time the children spend in front of the screen. Children of higher income and more highly educated parents are more likely to meet the screen time recommendations than others.

The same observation has also been made in previous studies. According to the researchers, the phenomenon is part of a global development where well-being accumulates for the same individuals.

A total of 13,000 parents of Finnish kindergarten children answered the survey in 2019–2021. The research is part of a wider international research, which includes not only Finland, but also Asian countries.