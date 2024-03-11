The theme of Daniel Alves moved a lot Spain in the last few hours. Not long ago the Prosecutor's Office assured that it will appeal the sentence that sentenced the former player of the team to four and a half years in prison. Barcelona for sexually assaulting a young woman in a bathroom at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona so that the mitigating circumstance is revoked and the prison sentence is increased.

It is noted that the Public ministry is already preparing the appeal against the sentence of the Barcelona Court, which imposed a sentence of four and a half years in prison on the footballer by applying the mitigating circumstance of reparation for the damage for the 150,000 euros that he handed over to the court to compensate the victim in case of conviction.

Well then. Now the scandal is because Brazil claimed that Alves had taken his own life. Paulo Albuquerque, A journalist from that country said that the footballer Alves made that decision, which is why the footballer was a trend on social networks.

“It had to be Ney Alvesbrother of the former Brazilian soccer player, who, through his social networks, sent a reassuring message and pointed the finger at the people who play with this type of events,” said the newspaper Marca.

“How much cruelty human beings have. He was already condemned for the words of a woman who entered a men's bathroom to do what only he and she know how. He was already convicted. Is not sufficient?”wrote the footballer's brother accompanied by a photograph of the two together.

Marca pointed out that the professional singer published more messages about his brother's situation in prison and calmed fans who had believed the veracity of this news.

The trial against Dani Alves for sexual assault begins in the Barcelona Court. Photo:EFE/ Alberto Estévez Share

“Is not sufficient. Now the crazy thing is that they want to see him dead. How can you be so cruel? My father is over 70 years old. My mother is over 60. They don't have a family, right? These pages continue to spread these things,” she stated.

Albuquerque sent another message in which he said he was referring to “Danielzinho de Nova,” his cousin.