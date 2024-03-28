Dani Alves celebrates after getting his parole after spending 14 months in prison for the abuse of a young woman in a nightclub in Barcelona.

Spanish media documented that on Tuesday, March 26, on the birthday of Domingos Alves Da Silva, father of Daniel Alveshis entire family attended a restaurant -without the player-.

The celebration continued at the player's house, presumably until 05:00 in the morning of the next day.

On Monday, March 25, he was granted freedom after paying bail of one million euros (almost 18 million Mexican pesos or 1.08 million dollars).

On February 22, the Brazilian Daniel Alves He was sentenced to four years in prison so the defense seeks to have him exonerated.

The Prosecutor's Office seeks to increase the sentence to 9 years and the victim's legal representatives seek to have him imprisoned for 12 years.

The date for the appeal trial in the Supreme Court of Barcelona has not been announced, the case could even reach the Supreme Court in Madrid.