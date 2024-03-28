Holy Thursday It is a date of great relevance within the Easter in Mexico, and it is common for many people to wonder if the banks They keep their doors open during this significant day. The answer is Nothe banks They do not open on Holy Thursdaythey will not open in Holy Friday.

Why don't banks open on Good Thursday and Good Friday?

According to the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), on March 28 and 29, 2024 (Thursday and Good Friday) They are considered non-working days for financial entities in all states of Mexico. This implies that the banks They are not obliged to serve the public on these dates.

What to do if you need to carry out a banking operation on Maundy Thursday?

Although banks remain closed in Thursday and Good Fridaythere are alternatives available to carry out banking operations:

1. ATMs: ATMs are operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, remember that there are already ATMs where you can pay for services or make deposits into your own or other people's accounts.

2. Online banking: Most banking operations can be carried out through the online banking platform or the mobile app from your bank.

3. Telephone banking: Some banking entities offer customer service and the possibility of carrying out banking operations by telephone.

When do banks open at Easter?

Most of the banks in Mexico they will open until next Monday April 1However, you could check your bank's customer service to see if any of its branches will work on Saturday, March 30, since this day is not considered a non-business day for banks.