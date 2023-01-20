Dani Alves does not sit still: unexpected reaction after being sent to jail

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
Instagram Dani Alves, Instagram Joana Sanz
The soccer player, who was taken from the Mexican Pumas, spends his most difficult moment in Spain.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A Spanish judge ordered this Friday preventive detention without bail for the Brazilian soccer player Daniel Alvesaccused by a woman of having sexually assaulted her in a nightclub in Barcelona last December.
“The magistrate has agreed to the provisional prison communicated and without bail for an open cause for the crime of sexual assault”indicated in a statement the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (northeast).
According to the authorities, Alves will be in prison because the judge in the case considers that he has a high probability of fleeing.
Now, with the videos of his arrival in prison, the Brazilian’s reaction to the harsh situation he is experiencing is known.
(Do not stop reading: Dani Alves: hard message from his wife before going to prison for sexual assault).
Alves reacts
After knowing the decision of the Spanish authorities, the Pumas of Mexican soccer announced the separation of Dani Alves.
“The Universidad Nacional club has made the decision to terminate the employment contract with the player with just cause as of this day”reported Leopoldo Silva, president of the Pumas, at a press conference.
And with this information, which aggravates his situation, it was surprising that the Brazilian reacted by removing his profile photo on Instagram and putting a black background.
So far, that’s his only response in the middle of the hurricane he’s in.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Dani #Alves #sit #unexpected #reaction #jail
Leave a Reply