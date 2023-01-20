Dani Alves does not sit still: unexpected reaction after being sent to jail

A Spanish judge ordered this Friday preventive detention without bail for the Brazilian soccer player Daniel Alvesaccused by a woman of having sexually assaulted her in a nightclub in Barcelona last December.

“The magistrate has agreed to the provisional prison communicated and without bail for an open cause for the crime of sexual assault”indicated in a statement the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (northeast).

According to the authorities, Alves will be in prison because the judge in the case considers that he has a high probability of fleeing.

Now, with the videos of his arrival in prison, the Brazilian’s reaction to the harsh situation he is experiencing is known.

Alves reacts

The athlete is 39 years old.

After knowing the decision of the Spanish authorities, the Pumas of Mexican soccer announced the separation of Dani Alves.

“The Universidad Nacional club has made the decision to terminate the employment contract with the player with just cause as of this day”reported Leopoldo Silva, president of the Pumas, at a press conference.

And with this information, which aggravates his situation, it was surprising that the Brazilian reacted by removing his profile photo on Instagram and putting a black background.

So far, that’s his only response in the middle of the hurricane he’s in.

Photo: Instagram Dani Alves

SPORTS

