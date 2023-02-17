Football player Dani Alves is still in prison and increasingly cornered, after the complaint of sexual abuse of which he is accused by a woman in Barcelona.

Each new revelation about the case leaves the footballer in a bad light. For now, on Thursday the Prosecutor’s Office has asked the Barcelona Court to Keep the former Barcelona player in prison, brandishing the multiple indications that in his opinion incriminate himincluding DNA tests, while the footballer’s defense has once again questioned the victim’s version.

In the third section of the Barcelona audience The hearing was held this Thursday for the appeal that Alves’ defense filed against the decision of the investigating judge to send him to prison without bail for allegedly raping a young woman on the night of December 30 in a bathroom in a nightclub in the Catalan capital.

Another version

TO Daniel Alves he is sunk by the repeated change that he has had in the version of events. Up to four different accounts he has given during the investigation, generating big questions.

Now what is known is that Alves has also changed his version with his wife, Joana Sanz.



According to press reports, Alves has now told Joana that he does not remember anything of what happened that night in the discotheque in Barcelonawhen before he had sworn that the accusation was not true.

“He has called his wife twice to apologize, to assure her that he is very affected, and that he does not remember anything that happened because he was very drunk,” La Razón revealed.

Meanwhile, the defense has assumed that the complainant was vaginally penetrated by Alves, an extreme that he denied in his statement before the examining magistrate but that the biological tests have denied, which reveal that the victim had traces of semen in her private parts.

To refute the footballer’s version that the relations were consented, the private prosecution has also referred to the recordings of the security cameras that They show Alves leaving the nightclub less than an inch from the victimwithout taking an interest in her despite the fact that at that moment she was crying inconsolably and explaining the sexual assault to the guards.

