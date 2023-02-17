Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency-Hollywood star Bruce Willis suffers from frontotemporal dementia. A disease that affects his ability to speak and communicate. Almost a year ago the actor’s family announced that he was leaving the big screen due to health problems, now his condition is worsening and there is no treatment. Yesterday the family stated in a statement: “It is painful, but it’s a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.” They hope that Bruce’s case will serve as an example to attract attention to this disease that needs much more awareness and research.









