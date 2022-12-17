Health experts have warned that foodstuffs beloved by many, such as bread and pasta, may contain harmful mycotoxins, which pose a serious threat to human health.

A study, the results of which were published in the “Nature Food” magazine, showed that an analysis of wheat, the main component found in many starchy carbohydrates, had proven that it was exposed to a fungal disease known as the Furasmic panicle blight.

Fiorasemia panicle blight is not harmful to humans, but the substance it produces, known as mycotoxin or “fungus vomit”, can be fatal.

Experts from the United Kingdom found that 70 percent of wheat produced in Britain between 2010 and 2019 contained “fungal vomit”, but in medically acceptable degrees.

Researchers from the British Universities of Bath and Exeter pointed out that the fact that fungal toxins are present in many of our foods, even in acceptable proportions, is a “worrying matter”.

What do the experts say?