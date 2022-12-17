AT THE LAST MOMENT 🔥 Luis Puente was the author of the goal that gave Chivas victory against Mazatlán in the Cup for Mexico. There was controversy included, but after that the game ended. pic.twitter.com/InriJDMuta – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) December 17, 2022

At the Jalisco Stadium… Atlas 0-0 Santos Laguna pic.twitter.com/Vc4ILx8hOl — @comedep_oficial (@ComedepOficial) December 13, 2022

On the other hand, he praised louis bridgea youth squad player for the team that scored the winning goal, which he sees as having a great future.

“Of course he is a boy with talent and with great projection within our team. He had two tough injuries that he fully recovered from and that’s great news. He is in a process where we want to give him as much as possible, opportunities so that when it is his turn to play he gives us goals and the team benefits from the work he must do. He is a boy who is going to help us, I want to see how he is progressing, but I don’t want to love him either ”he expressed.

Likewise, there was bad news for the strategist, since Robert Alvarado He underwent surgery on December 8 and his return would be within four weeks.

🗣 Veljko Paunovic: “Today was not a good match on our part (…) it is clear that we have to improve the quality of the game… ✅ Today our defense has been excellent (…) I highlight the mentality of never giving up, of always giving the maximum until the end ” pic.twitter.com/COuWGhxQQD — Rodrigo Camacho (@rodrigocamacho_) December 17, 2022

“You see a committed group, with many illusions. Every time a tournament ends we recharge our energy, we return with renewed illusions. Now we come back with a thorn of feeling that last tournament we could have done much more. During the regular tournament we played how we wanted, we showed what we wanted. That revenge mode that we had was transmitted in a great way, but we always lacked a little more to achieve the objective ”indicated.

“The DNA of the team is to be competitive, winners. The important thing is that we all have minutes, be it an official match, be it a friendly, be it a pre-season Cup. Match by match there has to be an improvement; tactic, technique I’m sure the team will look better, both technically and tactically.”ended.

Gibran Lajud: “This time we came back with a thorn stuck in it, knowing that in the last tournament we could do much more. We showed both ourselves and the fans that revenge mode, which we transmitted on the field in a great way, but we lacked a little more”. pic.twitter.com/vwOghC7IJi — Marcelo De La Peña Ochoa (@marcelodlpo1) December 16, 2022

Pick: Chivas 1-1 Santos Laguna