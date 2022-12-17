In order to reach the Closing Tournament of Liga MX in top form, some clubs are participating in the sky cup, which is divided into two groups, where the two leaders will meet in the grand final. from the B GroupChivas will face Santos Laguna next Monday, December 19 at the Jalisco Stadium. The rojiblancos have three points, while the lagoons have one unit.
The Herd debuted this Friday in the contest, reaping the three units by beating Mazatlan for the minimum of louis bridgewho deflected a shot from the captain Isaac Brizuela. At the same time, this comparison served as a farewell to Ricardo Angulowho has been sold to Lion. Therefore, he took the opportunity to say goodbye to the fans from the field of play, despite not having seen action.
In the case of Warriors come from facing Atlasin a duel that ended scoreless in the Jalisco Stadium. During the duel, the team Eduardo Fentanes He found himself slightly outmatched by not being able to get hold of the ball, although everything was kept in order thanks to the defensive apparatus. In the end, both the goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo like the goalkeeper too Gibran Lajud they ended up being the figures.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Date: Monday, December 19
Location: Guadalajara
Stadium: Jalisco
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 7:00 p.m. (US South Time); 10:00 p.m. (US Eastern Time).
Referee: to designate
Channel: Sky Sports, TUDN
Online streaming: Blue to Go, TUDN
CHIVAS: 2 wins
SANTOS LAGUNA: 0 wins
TIES: 3 draws
After the match against Mazatlanthe Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic spoke about the possible arrival of Victor Guzmanwhom he considers a great player, at the same time, he also did not want to talk much about the goodbye of the canelo angle.
On the other hand, he praised louis bridgea youth squad player for the team that scored the winning goal, which he sees as having a great future.
“Of course he is a boy with talent and with great projection within our team. He had two tough injuries that he fully recovered from and that’s great news. He is in a process where we want to give him as much as possible, opportunities so that when it is his turn to play he gives us goals and the team benefits from the work he must do. He is a boy who is going to help us, I want to see how he is progressing, but I don’t want to love him either ”he expressed.
Likewise, there was bad news for the strategist, since Robert Alvarado He underwent surgery on December 8 and his return would be within four weeks.
Goalie: Miguel Jimenez
Defenses: Gilberto Sepulveda, Jesus Chiquete, Jesus Sanchez, Cristian Calderon
Midfielders: Fernando Beltran, Sergio Flores, and Pavel Perez.
Forwards: Carlos Cisneros, Alan Mozo, and Angel Zaldivar.
After the draw against Atlasthe archer Gibran Lajud He expressed his desire to be able to achieve important things in the next semester, because he knows that the team has a thorn in it because they could have done much more in the 2022 Opening, apart from the fact that they seek to have a competitive squad to be winners.
“You see a committed group, with many illusions. Every time a tournament ends we recharge our energy, we return with renewed illusions. Now we come back with a thorn of feeling that last tournament we could have done much more. During the regular tournament we played how we wanted, we showed what we wanted. That revenge mode that we had was transmitted in a great way, but we always lacked a little more to achieve the objective ”indicated.
“The DNA of the team is to be competitive, winners. The important thing is that we all have minutes, be it an official match, be it a friendly, be it a pre-season Cup. Match by match there has to be an improvement; tactic, technique I’m sure the team will look better, both technically and tactically.”ended.
Goalie: Gibran Lajud
Defenses: Hugo Rodríguez, Matheus Dória, Jair González, Rivaldo Lozano
Midfielders: Alan Cervantes, Juan Brunetta, Jose Avila, Diego Medina
Forwards: Marcelo Correa, Harold Preciado
Chivas It comes from adding an important victory, something that surely raised the spirits of those led by Veljko PaunovicHowever, in front they will have a group well worked by Eduardo Fentanes, which leaves everything on the pitch and will surely make things difficult. A tie is the most viable.
Pick: Chivas 1-1 Santos Laguna
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Chivas #Santos #Laguna #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply