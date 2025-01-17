The accident figures recently published by the DGT show a worrying reality of road safety in our country. But there is a type of vehicle that should raise alarm bells regarding its high accident rate. It’s about the vans.

According to the DGT, the main causes of accidents are distractions behind the wheel, which in this case are due to the use of a mobile phone, adjusting the sound system, eating or drinking while driving. Speed ​​is also a key factor in the severity of accidents. Driving at a speed higher than permitted or inappropriate for road conditions considerably increases the risk of suffering an accident.

But the influence of deficiencies in vehicle maintenance is no less important. Thus, a vehicle in poor condition, with worn tires or defective brakes, can increase the risk of suffering an accident.

According to official data, the number of deceased people traveling on interurban roads in vans during 2024 is the highest in the historical series, reaching 79 victims, a figure that represents 98% more, that is, 39 more victims than last year. In addition, injury data also increased in 2024. The number of hospitalized people traveling in vans increased from 138 in 2023 to 190 in 2024.









Relationship between ITV and vehicle safety

These are figures that, according to the Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities of the Administration in the Technical Inspection of Vehicles (AECA-ITV), show the relationship that exists between the accident rate of a type of vehicle and its technical inspection, since In the last year, vans were also the vehicle that was rejected the most by unfavorable ITV stations in the country. It is evident that the increase in e-commerce and, consequently, in last-mile transport means that the use of this type of vehicle and, therefore, the risk of suffering a road accident has increased significantly.

“These data are not a coincidence,” highlights Guillermo Magaz, managing director of AECA-ITV, who assures that “the increase in the use of these vehicles by e-commerce and that their state of maintenance is not adequate is directly linked to their safety.” . Therefore, it is not surprising that precisely in the last year it was the vans that arrived in the worst condition at the ITV stations,” adds Magaz.

According to the data published by the Ministry of Industry and Tourism (MINTUR) on the technical inspections of vehicles carried out in the country in 2023, the last year for which there is a record, vans and trucks weighing more than 3,500 kg are the vehicles that are in the worst condition, since they are the ones that have the most unfavorable MOTs; In fact, 28.8% of them do not pass the MOT the first time.

Regarding the type of defects that were detected in the vans, first of all, those in the brakes section, which represent 26.8% of the total failures detected. In second place are those in the lighting and signaling chapter, which represent 20%; and, in third place, are the failures in exterior conditioning, bodywork and chassis, with 13.1%.

Although it may seem like a joke, some vehicles tried to pass the inspection with tires about to burst, engine and body parts held precariously, without brake pads or discs, with garden chairs instead of the approved seats, and even with a wooden pedal.

Among the photographs collected is that of a truck that went to an ITV station with an iron chair in the co-driver’s seat. That’s how it was circulating.

Defects in the interior conditioning chapter

In this case, it is a serious defect in the interior fittings, a part of the vehicle that is key not only from an aesthetic point of view, but also for the safety of the driver and passengers.

They found this seat inside a truck



FP





The seats are responsible, together with the seat belt and the airbag, for keeping the occupants’ body fixed and for absorbing and transmitting a large part of the impact energy through their anchors. According to data provided by the Ministry of Industry and Tourism, 4% of the total serious defects detected in Spanish ITV stations correspond to the interior fittings chapter.

In another photograph published by AECA-ITV you can see a clutch pedal transformed with a wooden board. This endangers driving safety, since the pedals are designed in such a way that they try to prevent the foot from sliding and not interfere, physically and functionally, with other elements of the vehicle, potentially causing road accidents by “failing” when stepping. the pedal.

In this vehicle they had changed the clutch pedal for a wooden board



AECA-ITV





In this case, since it is modified, it cannot be ensured that it maintains its correct operation, which could affect the gearbox when engaging the different gears or even the brake pedal.

Brake defects

Inspectors have also photographed a vehicle that went to an MOT station without a brake disc, as well as another with the brake hose cut.

I wanted to pass the ITV without a brake disc



FP





In the case of brake discs, it is important to remember that they are the devices used to guarantee the reduction of the speed of each of the vehicle’s wheels, until it comes to a stop. This is due to the friction that is created when the brake pads together with the calipers catch the disc when you press the pedal. Hence the seriousness of not having a brake disc. For its part, a break in the brake hose causes a loss of brake fluid, which means that the system stops working.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Tourism, the brakes section accounts for 12% of the serious defects detected in the ITV each year.

In addition to these images, others have also been presented that show serious defects in the identification, steering, engine, polluting emissions, lighting and signaling, among others.

Defects found in one of the tires



FP





«With these photographs we want to raise awareness among drivers about the importance of the technical inspection, because passing the MOT is not a mere procedure, but an act of social responsibility. Driving a vehicle that does not comply with safety standards can represent a danger not only for those inside it, but also for the rest of the users of public roads,” stressed Guillermo Magaz, managing director of AECA-ITV. .

When do you have to pass the ITV?

The first inspection, in the case of a passenger car, occurs 4 years from the registration of the car. Until the first 10 years of life, it is carried out every 2 years; and finally, when it is more than 10 years old, it must be carried out every year.

Although there are some exceptions: even if the vehicle is not 4 years old, if it has been subject to a modification or replacement of elements before or after registration, which varies the characteristics that appear on the ITV card or the defined safety conditions, it must pass a renovation inspection. Also if the car has suffered notable damage in an accident.

The inspection result may be favorable or unfavorable with minor defects. It allows the vehicle to circulate normally until the inspection expires again. In the event that the inspection is favorable with minor defects, the vehicle owner must correct them, but is not obliged to return to the station to check the correction of said defects.

Unfavorable. If serious defects have been detected in the vehicle, the owner of the vehicle is obliged to repair it and return to the ITV station where the first inspection was carried out, within a period of two months, to verify that said defects have been rectified.

Or negative. In the case of very serious defects being diagnosed, the inspection is considered negative and the vehicle is not authorized to leave the MOT station by its own means, but will have to do so transported by a tow truck to the place of repair and return to check the correction. of the defects.