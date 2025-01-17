Manchester City has secured the continuity of its star striker Erling Haaland for nine more seasons. The ‘Citizen’ club has renewed him until 2034 with a stratospheric contract in which he eliminates the exit clauses.

The Norwegian has scored 111 goals in 126 games since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2022. The Norwegian’s signing cost 60 million and came from Borussia Dortmund, a team that added him to their ranks from Molde for 20 million and sold him to the English club for 60 million, taking advantage of his termination clause. The forward is currently 24 years old and will be 34 when the contract ends.

Haaland himself has been ambitious about his future at the current Premier League champion. “Now I want to continue developing, continue working to improve and try to do the best I can to try to help us achieve more success in the future,” the striker highlighted in a City statement.

City sporting director Txiki Begiristain has spoken about it: “Everyone at the club is absolutely delighted that Erling has signed his new contract. The fact that he is signed for so long demonstrates our commitment to him as a player and his love for this club,” he concluded.

Read also