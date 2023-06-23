tropical storm cindy was formed in the Atlantic Ocean has become the third named storm of the season Hurricanes 2023.

Tropical storm Cindy formed this Thursday, June 22, and is expected to continue its trajectory to the west, according to what was reported by the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

As reported by the US Weather Bureau, Cindy continues to move west toward the Lesser Antilles over the next several days.

At the moment the tropical storm presents winds of 64 kilometers per hour and although there is no significant risk to the region, the storm is expected to take a more northwesterly route and will cross the islands before dispersing.

For Mexico, this phenomenon does not represent any danger, since the storm is expected to ‘Cindy’ only leave effects in heavy rain in the region of the islands of the Antilles.

According to National Meteorological Service (SMN)it is expected that for the 2023 cyclone season the Atlantic Ocean will develop at least 14 systems, and 15 in the Pacific Ocean, of which at least five could hit Mexican territory.