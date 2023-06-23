Outraged by terrible action. Magaly Medina He issued a strong complaint on his program this Thursday, June 22, exposing an unfortunate fact that the father of the model Samantha Batallanos starred in. He attacked a reporter and a cameraman from his “Magaly TV: firm” team when they reached the outside of a clinic to interview the young woman.

“We sent Nathaly Julca to go through a legal doctor and tomorrow she will file a complaint with the Police,” Magaly Medina said at the beginning, to later reject the bad moment that her two workers went through. “I do not tolerate nor will I ever tolerate violence. These things cannot remain like this, so that a jerk believes that everything can fix things like this. Learn to respect,” said the ATV presenter.

#Samantha #Batallanoss #father #attacks #Magaly #reporters #driver #defends #denounces