He broke his silence. Bryan Torres was in the middle of serious accusations against him after Erick Farfan, an old friend of Samahara Lobatón, revealed that the interpreter had attacked the former reality girl, an event that occurred in September, near a nightclub, in Miraflores. The young influencer denied that this was true, but the salsa singer had remained silent until now.

What did Bryan Torres say about the alleged attacks against Samahara Lobatón?

Bryan Torres gave an interview to 'America today' and referred to the sensitive public complaint against him. It should be noted that, Erick Farfan said in the program 'Magaly TV, the firm' It all started when Samahara Lobatón published a video on her social networks to announce her single status. The salsa singer, upon learning of this publication, confronted Farfán near a popular nightclub, which apparently led to an incident of both physical and verbal aggression.

“That was the reason why he got upset with me (…) He told me: 'Come, I want to talk to you.' He insulted me, he threatened me, he told me: 'Why do you publish that she is single?' And he slapped me”said the former friend of Melissa Klug's daughter.

However, Bryan Torres came forward and denied having attacked Samahara Lobatón, thereby supporting the version that she had given on social networks. At the end of one of his night shows, a reporter from 'América hoy' asked the salsero directly if he had offended the influencer and he stated that Samahara “was clarifying everything.”

“I have not attacked anyone. They are going to have to prove everything they are talking about. My lawyer is going to come out to talk. My lawyer Wilmer Arica is the one who is going to come out to talk,” Torres stressed. He even nodded his head when the press woman asked him if she planned to take legal action against Samahara's former friend.

Are Bryan Torres and Samahara Lobatón still together?

Despite the scandal unleashed, Bryan Torres and Samahara Lobatón They would still maintain their romance. However, the singer accepted that the episode made him realize that they should receive psychological support. “That's good and normal. Personally, I think so, I am aware. “It's something normal.”Bryan stated.

We must emphasize that this dispute is not the couple's first public fight, since they had previously been the subject of media attention for similar conflicts, which raises doubts about the strength of their relationship. A more serious confrontation between them was recorded by the program 'Amor y fuego', in October 2023, when both were caught insulting and attacking each other in the middle of a public street.

