Singer, songwriter, businesswoman and music producer Shakira45 years old and originally from Barranquilla, Colombia, carried out a catharsis and an outlet (as she herself stated on her social networks), through the song “BZRP Music Sessions #53”his most recent collaboration with the Argentine DJ, composer and producer Gonzalo Julián Conde, artistically known as bizarre. The “tiradera” against Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martihas caused quite a stir in showbiz and various reactions from various people, including Mr. Joan Piqué, the former father-in-law of the interpreter world hits like “Ojos así”.

Among several things, Shakira tells her ex-sentimental partner and father of her two children: “so much that you give yourself the champion and when I needed you, you gave your worst version. Sorry, baby, I should have thrown that cat a while ago, A wolf like me is not for a rookie, a wolf like me is not for guys like you. I’m too big for you and, for that reason, you’re with someone just like you (…) I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry that I splashed you”.

Gerard Pique’s fatherformer defender of Fútbol Club Barcelona (popularly known as Barça), Through his WhatsApp, he sent a clear hint to his ex-daughter-in-law Shakira. The “mamarazzis” Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez, in the “Planta baixa” program of the Spanish television channel TV3, announced that Mr. Joan He changed his profile photo to an image from Kevin Costner’s acclaimed film, “Dances with Wolves.”.

In addition, put the phrase “Dancing with wolves”in reference to the part of Shakira’s song that says: “a wolf like me is not for a rookie, a wolf like me is not for guys like you”.

In his “tiradera”, Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll also mentions her former mother-in-law Montserrat Bernabéu, as well as her problem with the Treasury (Facing a legal process for allegedly evading 14.5 million euros of taxes). “You left my mother-in-law as a neighbor, with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury. You thought you hurt me and you made me tougher, women no longer cry, women bill.”

Besides, “BZRP Music Sessions #53” has become the biggest debut in the history of music in Spanish. In her social networks, Shakira expressed about it: “what for me was a catharsis and an outlet, I never thought that I would reach number one in the world directly at 45 years old and in Spanish. I want to hug the millions of women who rise up before those who make us feel insignificant. Women who defend what they feel and think, and raise their hands when they disagree, even if others raise their eyebrows, they are my inspiration, and this achievement is not mine but everyone’s.”

Likewise, she said that all women would get up 70 times if necessary, “not as society orders us to, but in the way that occurs to us, the one that helps us to get ahead for our children, our parents and for those who They need us and they hope in us”.