Dancing with the Stars 2023: the contestants (cast) and related couples of the new edition, dancers

Who are the contestants (and couples) of Dancing with the Stars 2023? Twelve VIPs will take part in the Milly Carlucci show, broadcast from the Auditorium of the Foro Italico in Rome on Saturday evening, and will compete with performances, supported by as many professional dancers. The jury made up of Carolyn Smith, Selvaggia Lucarelli, Guillermo Mariotto, Ivan Zazzaroni and Fabio Canino, and the audience at home will judge them. But let’s see together the competitors of the 18th edition of Dancing with the Stars:

Ricky Tognazzi . Actor, director, screenwriter and producer from Milan, he is 68 years old, his wife is Simona Izzo.

. Actor, director, screenwriter and producer from Milan, he is 68 years old, his wife is Simona Izzo. Rosanna Lambertucci. Presenter and journalist, 77 years old, married for a few months to her partner Mario from Cosmo.

Presenter and journalist, 77 years old, married for a few months to her partner Mario from Cosmo. Simona Ventura and Giovanni Terzi engaged for years, will participate as two separate competitors, each with their own teacher.

engaged for years, will participate as two separate competitors, each with their own teacher. Carlotta Mantovan . Second in Miss Italy in 2001, journalist and wife of Fabrizio Frizzi, the 40-year-old from Mestre is a great friend of Milly Carlucci and the memory of the host who passed away in 2018 comes back to life since Fabrizio himself had inaugurated the show hosted by Milly Carlucci as a contestant of the first edition.

. Second in Miss Italy in 2001, journalist and wife of Fabrizio Frizzi, the 40-year-old from Mestre is a great friend of Milly Carlucci and the memory of the host who passed away in 2018 comes back to life since Fabrizio himself had inaugurated the show hosted by Milly Carlucci as a contestant of the first edition. Paola Perego. Presenter, she leads the Citofonare Rai 2 program with Simona Ventura. Married to agent Lucio Presta.

Presenter, she leads the Citofonare Rai 2 program with Simona Ventura. Married to agent Lucio Presta. Antonio Caprarica. A 72-year-old former Rai correspondent, he is a great expert on the English Royal Family. In recent years we have often seen him as a guest on Mediaset programmes. He is married to Iolanta Miroshnikova.

A 72-year-old former Rai correspondent, he is a great expert on the English Royal Family. In recent years we have often seen him as a guest on Mediaset programmes. He is married to Iolanta Miroshnikova. Teo Mammucari. Presenter, for him it is a return to Rai after leaving Mediaset. He was married to Thais Souza Wiggers.

Presenter, for him it is a return to Rai after leaving Mediaset. He was married to Thais Souza Wiggers. Sara Croce. Already a contestant in Miss Italy in 2017 and then Mother Nature in Ciao Darwin, she is 25 years old and from Garlasco.

Already a contestant in Miss Italy in 2017 and then Mother Nature in Ciao Darwin, she is 25 years old and from Garlasco. Lorenzo Tano . Son of Rocco Siffredi and his wife Rozsa Tassi, he never thought of following in his father’s footsteps and has always dedicated himself to various activities. Model, motorbike rider, direct project manager and director, he has decided to test himself with dancing too.

. Son of Rocco Siffredi and his wife Rozsa Tassi, he never thought of following in his father’s footsteps and has always dedicated himself to various activities. Model, motorbike rider, direct project manager and director, he has decided to test himself with dancing too. Lino Banfi . Famous comic actor and screenwriter from Puglia, whose real name is Pasquale Zagaria. During his very long career he played both comic and dramatic characters and worked with some of the most important Italian directors such as Luciano Salce, Nanni Loy, Steno, Dino Risi and Lucio Fulci. In February 2023 he lost his beloved Lucia after over 70 years together. Mrs. Lagastra had been suffering from Alzheimer’s for some time. A loss that deeply shocked the actor and his daughter, Rosanna.

. Famous comic actor and screenwriter from Puglia, whose real name is Pasquale Zagaria. During his very long career he played both comic and dramatic characters and worked with some of the most important Italian directors such as Luciano Salce, Nanni Loy, Steno, Dino Risi and Lucio Fulci. In February 2023 he lost his beloved Lucia after over 70 years together. Mrs. Lagastra had been suffering from Alzheimer’s for some time. A loss that deeply shocked the actor and his daughter, Rosanna. Wanda Nara. Mauro Icardi’s agent and wife, last year she was a dancer for one night. These last few months have been very complicated for Nara: the Argentine newspapers have reported the news, not yet confirmed, that Wanda has received the diagnosis of leukemia. This statement was denied by the agent who however declared that something in her analyzes was not right.

We have seen the contestants and dancers of Dancing with the Stars 2023, but who are the couples (pairings)? Here they are:

Carlotta Mantovan-Moreno Porcu

Teo Mammucari-Anastasia Kuzmina

Simona Ventura-Samuel Peron

Rosanna Lambertucci-Simone Casula

Paola Perego-Angelo Madonia

Lorenzo Tano (son of Rocco Siffredi)-Lucrezia Lando

Wanda Nara-Pasquale La Rocca

Ricky Tognazzi-Tove Villfor

Lino Banfi-Alessandra Tripoli

Antonio Caprarica-Maria Ermachkova

Giovanni Terzi-Giada Lini

Sara Croce-Luca Favilla

How to vote

As always, the audience at home will determine which competitors will be able to move forward during the episodes of this 18th edition and who will be eliminated. How do you vote for Dancing with the Stars 2023? The final judgment on eliminations and promotions will always be up to the audience at home who will have the opportunity to participate in the competition by voting for their favorite couples directly on social networks: on the official profiles of Dancing with the Stars (all the useful links below). “On Twitter and Instagram you will have to vote with a little heart ♥️ and on Facebook only with the Like button 👍🏻 (reactions will not be counted)”, explained Milly Carlucci. So goodbye to the classic televoting.