Russian blogger Dana Milokhin did not manage to get to the territory of Ukraine. The 20-year-old Tiktoker who arrived in Kiev was “deployed” at the border, denied entry into the country. About this Milokhin himself reported on Instagram.

“We flew to Kiev and are being held captive. They didn’t let me in … I’m an enemy, ”the blogger commented on the situation. He did not specify the details of the refusal, but confirmed that he was in Kiev with the marked geolocation. Probably, now Milokhin will have to return to Russia.

The blogger has many followers on various social networks, and he became famous thanks to his videos on TikTok. Milokhin began to maintain an account there in 2019. Soon he became popular among users, and he was invited to “Tiktok House” – a place where social network stars live together to shoot videos. In concept and plot, the project is similar to Star Factory or House 2, but uses new media formats, including YouTube.

Earlier in January, a similar incident occurred with the Russian actor Vyacheslav Chepurchenko. The position of the Ukrainian authorities has not changed for several years – for any “anti-Ukrainian” actions Kiev closes the entry for Russians. In particular, a ban can be obtained for inappropriate statements or visiting Crimea.