Dead Woodstock founder Michael Lang is dead – the reputation of the generational event suffered at the 1999 disaster festival

Promoter Michael Lang completed successful and failed Woodstock events.

Woodstockin one of the founders of music festivals, event promoter Michael Lang is dead on Saturday. He was 77 years old at the time of his death. The matter was confirmed To Billboard magazine Lang’s representative.

Lang died of a rare lymph node cancer.

He became a power figure of his generation when he was founding the Woodstock Cultural Festival, held in the fields of a dairy farm in Bethel, New York in 1969.

There were so many spectators that the fences fell and the event changed for free. It became a symbol of 1960s youth culture. The event featured, for example Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix.

Lang is also a prominent figure in a prestigious documentary about the event Woodstock – 3 days of peace, love, music (1970).

In Brooklyn grown Lang had started working as a promoter at a young age.

“In 1969, people arrived to spend three days in peace and music and experience community. It made everything special. People have always told me about how Woodstock changed their lives because it changed how they experienced contact with other people, ”Lang told Billboard in 2019.

After Woodstock Lang founded the record company Just Sunshine Records, for example Billy Joel recorded. He also acted as one of Woodstock’s most memorable gigs, for example Joe Cockerin managerina.

In the 1990s, the old event began to warm up. In 1994, the Woodstock’94 Festival was held to celebrate its 25th birthday. The event became a success, but Woodstock’s plans to continue went wrong in various ways.

Woodstock’s 50th anniversary event for 2019, designed by Lang, was canceled due to many problems.

Darker however, the shadow of the famous event was created by Woodstock in 1999, which ended in chaos and violence.

The catastrophic event was covered in the July issue of HBO’s Music Box series. Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage. Lang appeared in the documentary and tried to explain the reasons for the past.