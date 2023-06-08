Damian David and Giorgia Soleri broke up. The soloist of the Maneskin band spread the sensational announcement on social media. However, a few hours before the scoop, a video circulating on the web showing the singer kissing another girl. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Over the last few hours Damiano David ended up in the center of the gossip. This time, to make the singer of the Maneskins protagonist of a gossip was theannouncement published by himself on his Instagram profile.

Through an Instagram Stories, the famous soloist of the Roman band has announced that he has put a definitive point to her romance with Giorgia Soleri. Currently we are not aware of the reasons that led to the definitive break. These were the words written by the artist accompanying the photo caption:

I am very sorry this video came out, it was not how we wanted to handle the situation and it was my mistake. Giorgia and I have decided to break up for a few days now, so there have been no betrayals of any kind. I hope this doesn’t affect Giorgia’s image and that you can respect the delicacy of this moment.

Damiano David kisses another girl: the video

In any case, a few hours before the announcement of the separation from Giorgia Solieri was released, a video went viral in just a few hours. In the video in question, Damiano David appears exchanging an exciting one kiss with another girl outside the disco.

The interested party would be Martina Taglienti. Born in 2001, she is a model who, for some time now, has been in a friendship with the Maneskin band. In light of this, although Damiano has denied it, fans speculate that she is in the middle of a betrayal. As for Giorgia Soleri, the latter has not yet released any declaration regarding the matter.