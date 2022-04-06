D’Alema arms to Colombia, Sace acted as guarantor for the operation

The case D’Alema continues to give twists. On the sale of arms to the Colombiain fact, in which the former prime minister had offered himself as mediator through a parallel negotiation to that carried out by the two governments of Rome And Bogota – we read on the Truth – a road map has sprung up. This is the official document that should have led to the signatures for the sale Of two submarines And two frigates Of Fincantieriby 31 March 2022. With the financial coverage by the State Italian, through the Sacethe subsidiary that guarantees i insolvency risks of businesses.

In the document between Fincantieri ei Colombians – continues the Truth – the realistic objectives are indicated, which suggest that the conclusion of the negotiation was near. “Formal closure of the agreement by 31 March 2022. The Colombian government to specify the institutional steps to be taken and approval timesthis information being very important to allow the company “which holds 70% of the Italian government” to respect the anti-corruption legislation imposed by the Italian government. “The signal that the agreement, through the subsidiary Sace, it was really one step away. But then it all fell apart.

