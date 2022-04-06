LISTEN TO THE “PINOCCHIO” COLUMN EVERY DAY ON RADIO LOMBARDIA (100.3), ON AIR AT 7.10 PM DURING THE IN-DEPTH PROGRAM “BREAD TO BREAD” AND REPLYING THE DAY AFTER 6.45 AM

Every day has its pain, just enough to get to the evening. Thus, in Prosecutor in Milan this is the situation, and we probably forget for a while. There is an acting party, Riccardo Targetti, chief prosecutor since Francesco Greco last November he retired.

First figure: from November to April the appointment was not made. It was thought that the successor would be chosen without the usual game of currents, and instead. But no, the appointments are still “packaged”, as in the days of Luca Palamara.

Second fact: it is the end of positions of power as we know them internally. The pool dedicated to international crimes (already the fact that the Milan prosecutor is concerned about what Italian companies do abroad is a concept to be explored) has ended up in the crosshairs of all the other magistrates because – it seems – their workload it was very scarce. Envy? Could be. In the meantime, however Riccardo Targetti he put it in black and white, placing De Pasquale in the viewfinder, that is, the person in charge of that section. The same De Pasquale that he was a myth of the left because he had managed to get Berlusconi to be condemned, the same De Pasquale who triggered the beginning of the end of the Prosecutor’s Office as we know it with the ENI investigation. He ended up being portrayed as a lazzarone by his colleagues (to put it wrong but to be honest, and in an ungenerous way). Sic transit gloria mundi.

Third fact: there are three contenders for the appointment of chief prosecutor. Viola, Romanelli and D’Amato. The well-informed say that in the lead is Viola, which however could be punished for his appeals against “the system”. And then he resumes Romanelli’s share, which would be a reconfirmation of the Ambrosian system with all the limits that he highlighted in the last season, but also with the glories of a previous season (that of Mani Pulite).

Fourth figure. Can anyone really still be convinced that decisions about who administers justice are objective and not political?

Read also:

“Center-right, premier who gets the most votes?” We’ll see … “Tajani freezes FdI

Generali, Pellicioli against Caltagirone: his plan is unachievable

Cacciari: “If we continue like this, war breaks out in Europe”