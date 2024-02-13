Dakota Johnson (Austin, Texas, 34 years old) continues to be immersed in the promotion of her latest work, Madame Web. It is a new film from the Spider Man universe and based on Marvel comics in which the actress plays Cassie Webb, a character who is forced to face her past while trying to survive with three other girls, while they face a adversary who wants to destroy them. For the Los Angeles premiere of the film, directed by the British SJ ClarksonJohnson opted for a dress that follows the 'naked dress' trend that was seen so much in 2023.

Dakota Johnson, with a Gucci design custom made for her. Lionel Hahn (WireImage)

It is a model from the Italian brand Gucci made to measure for her. It is composed of a mesh fabric with a mini nude bodysuit and built-in thong, which fit perfectly to the actress's body. Johnson combined it with a discreet choker and with her hair down. For the makeup, he opted to give all the prominence to the look.

Dakota Johnson at the premiere of 'Madame Web' in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

In an interview published in Entertainment, the actress assured that when she was offered this role she was not very convinced to accept. “When I received the script I had doubts about whether she was suitable to play a superhero,” she said. However, she recognizes that she finally came out of this challenge successfully. “I drive all kinds of vehicles and do all kinds of action scenes. Be careful, Tom Cruise, I seem to be good at it,” she joked.

Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson at the premiere of 'Madame Web'. Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Madame Web will hit theaters throughout Spain on February 14. In it, Dakota Johnson shares the screen with Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus), Isabela Merced and Celeste O'Connor. The three will train to be future Spider Woman.