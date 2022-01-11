The FIA’s drawings on the Dakar 2022 are becoming inscrutable. More than 24 hours after the end of the eighth stage of the 44th edition of the event, and after the controversy over the economic penalty imposed on the Bahrain Raid Xtreme on Monday due to the spare wheel lost by Sebastien Loeb, the stewards have decided to impose a penalty to the leader of the race, Nasser Al-Attiyah.

Apparently, as seen by the commissioners in a “video posted on social media”, the driver and co-driver of car # 201, Al Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel, were not wearing their seat belts and FHR (Front Head Restrictor, similar to HANS) for “about 1’45” while the car was moving “.

The social media video shows Al-Attiyah pausing along the special stage to change a tire. The commissioners have seen that the time it takes to get out and back is “too short to fasten the crew’s seat belts correctly”. They asked to review the organizer’s on-board cameras to verify what happened.

The commissioners found that “after getting on board the vehicle, the pilot engaged the gear and started the vehicle. In addition, the video shows that the crew was engaged for 1 minute and 45 seconds to properly fasten the seat belts. . For a short time, the co-driver even held the wheel to give the driver a chance to fasten his seat belt. “

Read also:

This is in violation of Article 48.1 of the World Rally Raid Sporting Regulations, which states: “Whenever a vehicle is moving on any type of selective section and up to the stop control, the crew must wear homologated helmets, all the safety clothing and equipment required in accordance with Appendix L Chapter III – Rider Equipment as required by the material manufacturer and have their seat belts properly fastened “.

Finally, the stewards establish that the crew not only did not act safely, but also gained 1’45 “thanks to this behavior, so a time penalty is needed” to compensate for this advantage as well. “

Al-Attiyah now has a 34’05 “lead over Loeb in the overall standings, with Al Rajhi 54’44” behind with three special stages to go.