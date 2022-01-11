NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. investment firm PIMCO is considering positioning itself for a steeper slope in the U.S. Treasuries yield curve as it expects more normal economic conditions, but also expects greater volatility as a result of coronavirus uncertainties and inflationary risks.

PIMCO said on Tuesday it was inclined to position itself in favor of a steepening of the Treasuries rate curve, as it expects a moderation in inflation to limit future interest rate hikes.

The manager predicts that inflation will peak in the first quarter, from when it will moderate until the end of this year.

“The peak of fiscal policy support, and therefore the peak of real GDP growth, likely occurred in 2021, and the global economy now appears to be rapidly progressing towards end-of-cycle dynamics,” said a scenario report for 2022 co-authored by Tiffany Wilding, PIMCO North America Economist.

“Monetary policy in most regions has shifted towards normalization,” he added.

At 15:42 (GMT), the difference between yields on ten-year and two-year Treasuries – seen as an indicator of economic expectations – rose 0.40 basis points to 85.88 basis points. Earlier, it had fallen to 82.50 basis points, the lowest since January 3.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

