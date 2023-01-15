The rain that fell practically all night long made the final 136 km of the Dakar 2023, which led from Al-Hofuf to Dammam, treacherous and muddy. With the first two enclosed in the space of just 12″, the race reserved for bikes was open to any result and a turnaround actually came.

In the end, it was Kevin Benavides who came out on top, thus hitting his … Continue reading

#Dakar #Moto #Stage #Kevin #Benavides #overtakes #Price #triumphs