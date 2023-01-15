It seems that Hogwarts Legacy will be a huge success, at least according to Steamwhere the game remained in the lead global ranking of premium games for the second week in a row, despite still being a month away from release.

Even the controversies of the last few weeks, linked to the anti-trans stances of JK Rowling, with a request for a boycott of the game, seem to have decreased and fewer dedicated threads are seen on the official forums of the game. Evidently someone has noticed that they have been completely ineffective, at least until now.

At the time of writing this news, Hogwarts Legacy is second only to Steam Deck, Apex Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in revenues, two free-to-play and gaming hardware. If we only consider the premium games, it is first above the best-selling Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

The reservations of Hogwarts Legacy on Steam predict big overall sales for the RPG set in the world Harry Potter.

For the rest, we remind you that Hogwarts Legacy will be released on February 10, 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X and S and PS5. The PS4 and Xbox One versions will instead arrive in April 2023, as recently announced.