The toughest race in the world is difficult for both car and motorcycle drivers, although it is even riskier for two-wheeled competitors because they are not as protected as others with a sturdy frame. This is a problem that Joan Barreda experienced in the last edition: the Torreblanca driver was forced to abandon the race after several falls, in which he fractured a toe and a vertebra.

When that happened, he had to be evacuated by helicopter and all his chances of achieving what would have been his first Dakar victory were over, and doubts arose about the Spaniard's future. Nobody knew if he would return to the Saudi Arabian desert at the age of 40, or if perhaps he would do so by switching to four wheels, but the opportunity arose to return to Hero after his last participation with an official Honda, even if outside the HRC structure.

Before facing one of the most difficult challenges of his career in search of an epic triumph, the Spaniard expressed positive opinions on his new bike: “The bike is good. After the summer I did a few kilometers on it and, obviously , it's different, but it's good, especially in the open desert.”

“We will see what we can do, and this is also the motivation of the team,” explained Joan Barreda, who also explained that her motivation is not to win the Dakar for the first time, but to support the Indian manufacturer. “My motivation is to help the team, which has been good in recent years, improving little by little, and I try to contribute with my experience with everything I can do.”