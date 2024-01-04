The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini racing wheel with pedals compatible with Nintendo Switch and PC, also officially licensed. The reported discount is 31% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price it's €69.99. The product is not at the historical minimum price for the platform but the difference is around one euro. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini, the features
This product with Officially licensed Mario Kart theme It is compatible with Nintendo Switch and PC. It has all the typical Nintendo Switch buttons plus an additional button dedicated to throwing the object collected in Mario Kart, for a unique way to play.
The package also includes i analogue pedals and suction cups for fixing. Measures 23.2 x 28 x 23 cm. It is not necessary to insert the Joy-Con which can therefore be used by a second player to play cooperatively.
