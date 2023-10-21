Suzuki participate in Dakar 2024 in Saudi Arabia with the HySE-X1 hydrogen prototype in the category “Mission 1000 Challenge” of the Dakar Future Programme. This category aims to promote zero-emission propulsion technologies, such as hydrogen enginesThe electric hybrids oh biofuels. The Rally Raid takes place from 5 to 19 January 2024.

Suzuki at the Dakar 2024

Suzuki will deploy the hydrogen prototype at the Dakar 2024 HySE-X1. Participation is important because it allows the Japanese company to test this hydrogen technology in a very harsh context. The prototype HySE-X1 participating in the event is based on a chassis built by Overdrive Racing (Racing Team, partner of HySE, based in Belgium) with a modified layout to accommodate a hydrogen tank and a fuel system.

Suzuki hydrogen prototype HySE-X1

The prototype is powered by the hydrogen engine developed by HySE for motorcycles, which the institution is currently using in its research activities. Hydrogen refueling and maintenance are performed by Overdrive Racing.

Suzuki hydrogen prototype, characteristics

The HySE-X1 prototype boasts relevant technical data as standard. Its overall size is approx 3,530 mm in length, 2,070 mm in width and 1,700 mm in height. The vehicle has an approximate weight of 1,500 kg. The engine used is a 4 stroke engine liquid cooled with 16 valves DOHC and a displacement of 998 cm3. This data provides an idea of ​​the basic specifications and dimensions of the HySE-X1 vehicle.

The mobility of the future according to Suzuki

At the Dakar, Suzuki has the opportunity to test technologies that are part of the strategy for the mobility of the future. This strategy includes electrification, biofuels, battery reuse and support for innovative start-ups, including autonomous delivery, airspace use and space exploration, as well as means of support for vulnerable citizens.

Suzuki’s strategy for the future, in addition to electric, also includes hydrogen and biofuels

A key element in this strategy is also the‘hydrogenwhich led to the formation of HySE consortiumcomposed of Suzuki, Kawasaki, Honda, Yamaha And Toyota. The Dakar represents a practical stage for the realization of HySE’s research programs through motorsport, in particular, and is one of most challenging rallies in the world.

