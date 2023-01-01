The first stage of the Dakar also reserved emotions for the other three categories who battled it out today Sea Camp, in a test that slightly exceeded the total distance of 600 km. Compared to yesterday’s Prologue, nei Quad the Argentine triumphed Manuel Andujar, able to finish 44 seconds ahead of the French Alexandre Giroud, winner of the last edition and of the Prologue. A success, that of New Year’s Eve, which allowed the transalpine to maintain the leadership in the general classification despite today’s defeat, with an advantage of 21 seconds over Andujar.

What has not changed in the slightest, however, is the situation relating to the ranking of truckwith Czech Martin Macik who once again played the role of winner. The Iveco driver finished ahead of his compatriot Ales Loprais and the Dutchman van der Brink, who was still on the podium after his 2nd place in the Prologue. Instead, a new leader in the class T3 of light vehicles: while yesterday it was the Spanish Gutierrez who asserted herself (today she came only tenth), this time the protagonist was Francisco López Contard, even faster than 2 minutes on the Belgian de Mevius. In the T4finally, another excellent performance by the Lithuanian Baciuskawho confirms himself as the leader of the category, also with a consistent advantage over the Polish Goczal, equal to 2 minutes and 6 seconds.