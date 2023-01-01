By Martin Quin Pollard and Xiaoyu Yin and Tingshu Wang

WUHAN (Reuters) – Thousands of Chinese people took to the streets to celebrate the New Year as authorities and state media tried to reassure the public that the Covid-19 outbreak sweeping the country is under control and nearing a peak.

While many people in major cities continued to self-isolate as the virus spread through the population, New Year’s Eve parties appeared unaffected as thousands of people celebrated the end of 2022 and the turn into 2023.

In Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first identified in late 2019, residents said anxiety about the impact of easing strict restrictions on living with the disease had subsided, at least for the young and healthy.

“Basically, now my friends and I feel relatively positive and optimistic,” said a 29-year-old tutor surnamed Wu. “A lot of people are leaving home.”

A long line of people lined up at the emergency department of Wuhan’s Tongji Hospital, a major facility for Covid-19 patients, like 72-year-old resident Huang, who wanted to be identified only by her last name.

“I do not feel well. I have no energy. I can not breathe. I used to be in good health. I took X-rays to check my lungs… This hospital is very troublesome, you have to wait a long time,” she said.

The increase in cases has raised fears about the health of the economy and in his first public statements since the change in health policy, President Xi Jinping called in a New Year’s speech for more effort and unity as China enters a “new phase” .

The official cumulative death toll in China now stands at 5,249, much lower than in other major countries. The government has rejected claims that it deliberately underestimated the total number of deaths.

Authorities have been trying to reassure the public that they have the situation under control, and state news agency Xinhua published an editorial on Sunday saying the current strategy is “a planned, science-based approach” reflecting the changing nature of the virus.

