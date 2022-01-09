Sébastien Loeb does not want to give up. The Alsatian took first place in the seventh stage of the Dakar (Riyadh-Al Dawadimi, 402 km of special). His 16th success in the Desert Marathon, which put him in the top-10 in this special ranking, reinforced Loeb’s second place in the overall standings. Thanks to the 5’26 ”earned on Nasser Al-Attiyah, finished second at the finish, the BRX driver chases the Qatari at + 44’59 “. Third stage place for Carlos Sainz, after a morning of controversy with Al-Attiyah himself. The Ferrari driver’s father finished at + 7’43 “ahead of team mate Stéphane Peterhansel (+ 9’40”).
Al Rajhi, ten Brinke, Alvarez, Ekstrom, Roma and Vasilyev were also in the top-10 of the day. In the general classification Yazeed Al Rajhi completes the podium 53’31 ”behind Al-Attiyah. Beyond the hour of posting Alvarez, Przygonski, Terranova, Vasilyev, Prokop, de Villiers and Halpern.
Dakar 2022 | Cars, the order of arrival of the seventh stage (the first ten)
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Car
|Time / Detachment
|1
|S. Loeb
|BRX
|03h 09’32 “
|2
|N. Al-Attiyah
|Toyota
|+ 05’26 “
|3
|C. Sainz
|Audi
|+ 07’43 “
|4
|S. Peterhansel
|Audi
|+ 09’40 “
|5
|Y. Al Rajhi
|Toyota
|+ 10’03 “
|6
|B. ten Brinke
|Toyota
|+ 12’54 “
|7
|L. Alvarez
|Toyota
|+ 13’37 “
|8
|M. Ekstrom
|Audi
|+ 14’42 “
|9
|N. Rome
|BRX
|+ 15’50 “
|10
|V. Vasilyev
|VRT
|+ 18’05 “
Dakar 2022 | Cars, the general classification
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Car
|Time / Detachment
|1
|N. Al-Attiyah
|Toyota
|23h 52’22 “
|2
|S. Loeb
|BRX
|+ 44’59 “
|3
|Y. Al Rajhi
|Toyota
|+ 53’31 “
|4
|L. Alvarez
|Toyota
|+ 1h 15’09 “
|5
|J. Przygonski
|X-Raid Mini
|+ 1h 30’04 “
|6
|O. Newfoundland
|BRX
|+ 1h 36’55 “
|7
|V. Vasilyev
|VRT
|+ 1h 39’47 “
|8
|M. Prokop
|Orlen Team petrol
|+ 1h 44’48 “
|9
|G. de Villiers
|Toyota
|+ 1h 47’14 “
|10
|S. Halpern
|X-Raid Mini
|+ 1h 58’24 “
#Dakar #Auto #stage #Loeb #wins #AlAttiyah #controls #FormulaPassionit
Leave a Reply