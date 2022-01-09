Sébastien Loeb does not want to give up. The Alsatian took first place in the seventh stage of the Dakar (Riyadh-Al Dawadimi, 402 km of special). His 16th success in the Desert Marathon, which put him in the top-10 in this special ranking, reinforced Loeb’s second place in the overall standings. Thanks to the 5’26 ”earned on Nasser Al-Attiyah, finished second at the finish, the BRX driver chases the Qatari at + 44’59 “. Third stage place for Carlos Sainz, after a morning of controversy with Al-Attiyah himself. The Ferrari driver’s father finished at + 7’43 “ahead of team mate Stéphane Peterhansel (+ 9’40”).

Al Rajhi, ten Brinke, Alvarez, Ekstrom, Roma and Vasilyev were also in the top-10 of the day. In the general classification Yazeed Al Rajhi completes the podium 53’31 ”behind Al-Attiyah. Beyond the hour of posting Alvarez, Przygonski, Terranova, Vasilyev, Prokop, de Villiers and Halpern.

Dakar 2022 | Cars, the order of arrival of the seventh stage (the first ten)

Pos. Pilot Car Time / Detachment 1 S. Loeb BRX 03h 09’32 “ 2 N. Al-Attiyah Toyota + 05’26 “ 3 C. Sainz Audi + 07’43 “ 4 S. Peterhansel Audi + 09’40 “ 5 Y. Al Rajhi Toyota + 10’03 “ 6 B. ten Brinke Toyota + 12’54 “ 7 L. Alvarez Toyota + 13’37 “ 8 M. Ekstrom Audi + 14’42 “ 9 N. Rome BRX + 15’50 “ 10 V. Vasilyev VRT + 18’05 “

Dakar 2022 | Cars, the general classification

Pos. Pilot Car Time / Detachment 1 N. Al-Attiyah Toyota 23h 52’22 “ 2 S. Loeb BRX + 44’59 “ 3 Y. Al Rajhi Toyota + 53’31 “ 4 L. Alvarez Toyota + 1h 15’09 “ 5 J. Przygonski X-Raid Mini + 1h 30’04 “ 6 O. Newfoundland BRX + 1h 36’55 “ 7 V. Vasilyev VRT + 1h 39’47 “ 8 M. Prokop Orlen Team petrol + 1h 44’48 “ 9 G. de Villiers Toyota + 1h 47’14 “ 10 S. Halpern X-Raid Mini + 1h 58’24 “