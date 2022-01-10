Memorable day for theAudi that in the eighth stage of the car category of the 44th edition of the Dakar placed three RSQ e-Trons in the first four places. First career success for Mattias Ekstrom, two-time winner of the DTM. The Swedish driver preceded his team mate Stéphane Peterhansel and Sebastien Loeb, fourth Carlos Sainz.

Positive day for the Frenchman of the BRX who recovered after one drilling suffered at the beginning of today’s stage. Same fate for the leader of the general Nasser Al-Attiyah, only tenth today ten minutes from the winner and now with almost 38 more minutes to manage against Sebastien Loeb. Mechanical problems for Lucio Alvarez, who thus loses fourth place in the overall standings. The technical knockout cost the Toyota driver over three hours late.

Dakar 2022 | Cars, the order of arrival of the eighth stage (the first ten)

Pos. Pilot Car Time / Detachment 1 M. Ekstrom Audi 03h 43’21 “ 2 S. Peterhansel Audi + 00’49 “ 3 S. Loeb BRX + 03’08 “ 4 C. Sainz Audi + 03’11 “ 5 H. Lategan Toyota + 03’20 “ 6 O. Newfoundland BRX + 04’53 “ 7 M. Serradori SRT + 07’03 “ 8 J. Przygonski Mini + 08’11 “ 9 Y. Al Rajhi Toyota + 09’51 “ 10 N. Al-Attiyah Toyota + 10’09 “

Dakar 2022 | Cars, the general classification (the top ten)

Pos. Pilot Car Time / Detachment 1 N. Al-Attiyah Toyota 27h 45’52 “ 2 S. Loeb BRX + 37’58 “ 3 Y. Al Rajhi Toyota + 53’13 “ 4 J. Przygonski Mini + 1h 28’06 “ 5 O. Newfoundland BRX + 1h 31’39 “ 6 V. Vasilyev VRT + 1h 40’57 “ 7 M. Prokop Ford + 2h 09’05 “ 8 M. Serradori SRT + 2h 31’31 “ 9 M. Ekstrom Audi + 2h 40’29 “ 10 S. Variawa Toyota + 3h 11’41 “