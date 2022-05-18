The 24-year-old from Padua is incredulous after the success in Reggio Emilia: “Crazy what Bardet did, I’m super happy to be the first Italian to win this year”

“Winning like this, close to home, and doing it at the Giro d’Italia is incredible”. These are the words and music of Alberto Dainese, 24, at his first career success at the Giro d’Italia and the first Italian to celebrate in the 2022 edition. “This morning our initial plan was to bring Cees Bol to the sprint but things went differently. It’s crazy to see Romain Bardet, third in the overall standings, working for me in the final and it’s wonderful to win a stage in the Giro d’Italia! “.

The dedication – “I always hoped to be able to race the Giro, today I managed to win, I still don’t believe it. Bardet as the last man, until the last corner took me to tenth position, then I managed to get out in the last thirty meters and pass Gaviria” , the hot commentary on the microphones of Raisport. “A significant victory, I’m super happy to be the first Italian to win this year. I dedicate it to all those who believed in me even when I didn’t believe it. I don’t know what to say, it’s special”. See also Giro d'Italia, 12th stage from Parma to Genoa: altimetry, route, favorites and TV schedules

The passion of grandparents – “How did my passion start? I always watched cycling with my grandparents. I was hoping to race in the Giro and I still don’t believe I was able to win. I have been racing for two years, but this is my first heavyweight victory.”

May 18, 2022 (change May 18, 2022 | 17:50)

