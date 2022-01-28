The Region of Murcia continues the downward trend of the sixth wave for another day. This Thursday the Ministry of Health registered 3,391 Covid infections, the lowest figure on a non-holiday day for a month. After this new decrease, the 14-day incidence fell more than 230 points, to 4,466 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Since peaking, the 7-day rate has dropped by a third.

Of the 3,391 new cases, 1,047 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 537 to Cartagena, 141 to Yecla, 137 to Lorca, 137 to Molina de Segura, 125 to Alcantarilla, 82 to Cieza, 77 to San Javier, 76 to Águilas, 72 to Alhama de Murcia, 66 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 66 to Torre Pacheco, 64 to Mazarrón, 62 to Totana, 58 to Jumilla, 57 to La Unión. The rest are distributed by the other municipalities.

Revenues also hold the line these days. The total has not yet reached the peak, and rises to 665 patients, but admissions to intensive care units drop again, to 80. In addition, Health registered three more deaths, all men, aged 80, 89 and 97 years. Two from the Cartagena area and one from the Altiplano.