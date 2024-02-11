Try to raise your head Daihatsu, after the scandal linked to the investigation into the “falsification” of crash test results which hit it at the end of last year. The Japanese company owned by Toyota is preparing to unveil one new management structure next week.

Focus on development

The president of Daihatsu, Soichiro Okudaira, also made it known that the company plans to dedicate more time and allocate more development workers. An attempt at recovery for the Japanese car manufacturer, which at the end of last year was forced to suspend shipments after a safety investigation found problems involving 64 models, including more than twenty marketed under the Toyota brand.

Consequences of the scandal

We recall that the scandal linked to counterfeiting had an impact on Daihatsu's activities much broader compared to what was initially expected: the company had in fact announced that it would compensate 423 national suppliers with which it has direct commercial relationships for the production stoppage in the factories in the mother country initially, but we know that in reality financial assistance would have been provided about 5,000 dealerships and branches who have ongoing commercial relationships with the brand.