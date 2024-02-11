A case was opened in Dagestan after the poisoning of dozens of people in a local cafe

In Dagestan, after dozens of people were poisoned in a local cafe, a criminal case was opened for the provision of services that did not meet the requirements for the safety of life and health of consumers. This is reported in Telegram– channel of the Investigative Committee of Russia in the republic.

It is clarified that from February 9 to February 11, 2024, more than 30 people sought medical help at the Kazbekovsky district hospital. They all ate food in the same canteen in the village of Dylym, Kazbekovsky district. The patients were diagnosed with an intestinal infection. 16 citizens required hospitalization, including children from 6 to 17 years old.

According to information “Izvestia”, the cafe in question has already suspended operations. Employees of the anti-epidemic service who arrived there discovered serious violations of sanitary rules. For example, unsanitary conditions, shortage of necessary equipment and lack of medical records for staff.

Previously, the cause of poisoning of visitors could have been home-made mayonnaise. Salmonellosis pathogens were found in it.

The incident became known earlier on February 11. Most of the sick reported that they had consumed burgers and mini-pizzas made in one of the rural cafes.