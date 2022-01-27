How serious are they about aerodynamics in F1? Even the helmets have small spoilers. The small rear spoiler is the perfect place for Max Verstappen to show his new start number ‘1’ for the first time. He may use this starting number in 2022 because he became world champion last year.

Max Verstappen’s new helmet shows a lot of gold colored accents. The lion on top is gold color, just like his team’s slogan. At the driver’s request, the helmet designer placed a small gold star on the back to emphasize Max Verstappen’s championship once again.

The new start number will of course not only appear on Max Verstappen’s helmet in 2022, but also on the RB18. It is not yet known what the new F1 car of the world champion will look like. In any case, it cannot last forever, because the first F1 race of 2022 will start at the end of March.

Max Verstappen shows helmet with start number ‘1’ on his helmet