daddy yankee generated an uproar on social networks for the first day of ticket sales for his concert in Lima, on October 18. The show in the capital of Peru will be a farewell to the reggaeton player of the music industry. For this reason, thousands of users flocked to the Teleticket platform to access their show and witness the latest presentation.

However, many of them could not get the tickets and, to express their annoyance, they shared memes that made the name of the interpreter of “Gasoline” a trend.

The presale has already started for Daddy Yankee’s last concert in Peru! Photo: GLR composition

How much are the tickets for Daddy Yankee in Lima 2022?

It should be noted that this March 28 the sale of tickets began, but in pre-sale with a 15% discount with Interbank. The prices in the different zones are as follows:

Platinum: S/ 570

VIP: S / 390

Field: S / 290

West: S/ 370

East: S/ 350

North grandstand: S/ 150

Ticket prices on general sale

From April 1, tickets will go on sale at regular price. These are the prices in the different areas of the National Stadium.

Platinum: S/670

VIP: S / 459

Field: S / 341

West: S / 435

East: S / 412

North grandstand: S/ 176

How to buy presale tickets?

To be able to see the ‘Cangri’ in Lima, you have to buy the tickets through the Teleticket platform: teleticket.com.pe. The only way to acquire them is from the web.

The show will be on October 18 at the National Stadium, which has a capacity of 50,000 spectators.

Daddy Yankee will not only be in our country, he will also visit Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Canada and the United States.

These are the funny memes of Daddy Yankee:

