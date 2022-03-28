The Ukrainian government estimated that the economic losses caused by the war with Russia amount to more than 500,000 million dollarsUkrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Facebook on Monday.

The minister encrypted in “564.9 billion dollars” the “direct impact of the destructions” since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24, which include “the indirect consequences of the fighting” on the economy, such as increased unemployment, reduced household consumption or decreased state revenue.

“Keep in mind that the figures change every day and, unfortunately, they increase.“said Svyrydenko, who is also a deputy prime minister.

The greatest losses occurred in infrastructure, said the minister, with “almost 8,000 kilometers of roads damaged or destroyed”, as well as “dozens of train stations and airports”, with a total cost of 119,000 million dollars.

On the other hand, Svyrydenko estimated that the GDP would fall by 112 billion dollars in 2022, which would mean a contraction of more than 55% of the economy compared to 2021.

The State budget could lose 48,000 million dollars, which represents a reduction of almost 90% of the planned annual budget. As compensation, Svyrydenko said the government would seek to confiscate Russian assets seized in the country. “Ukraine, despite all obstacles, will try to demand compensation from the aggressor,” he said.AFP

