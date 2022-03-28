Came the day! Today, March 28, the pre-sale of tickets for the last concert of daddy yankee in Peru as part of his tour “The last return world tour”. Within hours of the Teleticket platform being enabled, thousands of fans are waiting to get a ticket and be able to say goodbye to the ‘Big Boss’ singing the choruses of his best songs at the National Stadium on October 18.

As you remember, ‘El cangri’ announced his retirement from the music industry. For this reason, he will make a series of presentations in different countries, including Peru. On this occasion, we will tell you how to buy a ticket and the prices to be able to see the interpreter of well-known songs such as “Gasolina”, “The farewell” and “She raised me”. Know all the details of the great event in this note.

When will the Daddy Yankee concert be in Peru?

The concert of the popular ‘The Big Boss’ in Peru is planned for Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the National Stadium in Lima.

Daddy Yankee announced his retirement from music. Photo: Teleticket/Instagram.

When are the tickets for the Daddy Yankee concert?

The pre-sale of tickets for the tour “The last return world tour” will begin this Monday, March 28 and Tuesday, March 29, starting at 9:00 am While the regular sale will be on Wednesday, March 30.

Price of pre-sale tickets

Users with an Interbank card will be able to buy a ticket with a 15% discount on presale dates.

Platinum: S/ 570

VIP: S / 390

Field: S / 290

West: S/ 370

East: S/ 350

North grandstand: S/ 150

Ticket prices on general sale

On the other hand, Daddy Yankee fans have the opportunity to purchase a pass on the general sale date.

Platinum: S/670

VIP: S / 459

Field: S / 341

West: S / 435

East: S / 412

North grandstand: S/ 176

How to buy presale tickets for the Daddy Yankee concert in Peru?

On this occasion, you can buy tickets for the ‘El cangri’ concert in Lima through the Teleticket platform: teleticket.com.pe. It can only be purchased on the web and not in physical modules. Also, only four entries per user are allowed.

Prices for Daddy Yankee’s last concert in Lima 2022. Photo: Masterlive Peru/Facebook.

Where will Daddy Yankee’s concert be in Peru?

Daddy Yankee’s concert will take place at the National Stadium in Lima, which has a capacity of 50,086 spectators.

What other countries does Daddy Yankee go to on his tour “The Last Round World Tour”?

On March 20, the interpreter of “La Gasoline” announced his retirement from music through a small video posted on his social networks. At the end of the clip, he announces the list of countries where he will perform his last shows.

United States: Los Angeles, Orlando, Miami, Boston, Sacramento and Chicago

Canada

Chile

Argentina

Ecuador

Colombia

Peru

Costa Rica

Guatemala

The Savior

Honduras

Dominican Republic

Panama

Mexico

Daddy Yankee will arrive in these countries with his “La Última Vuelta World Tour” tour. Photo: Daddy Yankee/Instagram.

The best songs of Daddy Yankee

“Problem”

“Let him pull forward”

“Hard”

“Follow me and I follow you”

“That I have to do”

