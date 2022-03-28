As you already realized, on March 27 we were supposed to have the 87th episode of Attack on Titan – the season finale – however, it was conspicuous by its absence. What happened?

Before reaching the promised date, it was announced that this last episode would be rescheduled. That’s right, the long-awaited finale of the series changed its date. When winter started, it was planned to be released on March 27 without any problem.

But as it progressed, it was revealed that it could not be released on that day. All because your channel space NHK was occupied by ‘special programming’.

We do not know for sure what type of program replaced it, but we do know the date on which it will be broadcast. It will be April 3. In that sense, there is nothing left but to resign. If only MAPwhich is the studio in charge, have done their best to make the episode stand out.

As far as is known episode 87 of Attack on Titan has a name The Dawn of Humanity. There is a synopsis of what to expect. it says ‘what we saw that day. What we talked about that day. What we chose that day. That was all he ever wanted. Nothing has changed for him’.

Will it be able to overcome the previous one, of which we show you a video with floch? Only those who have read the manga Hajime Isayama they may have an idea about it.

Is it the end of Attack on Titan or can something else be expected?

What many believe, although it is not confirmed at all, is that episode 87 of the anime does not represent the end of the series. All because there are still chapters to tell of the manga by isayama and it is impossible to summarize it all in a single episode.

So it will be necessary to see if there is not some kind of announcement in the outcome of the Final Season. What is certain is that the production team behind the anime said that the entire story would be adapted.

That is, there would be nothing left of the original manga of Attack on Titan outside the anime. It is to be imagined that if there are more episodes, or a movie as some suspect, then again MAP will be involved in the production.

So far the work of the studio has been very satisfactory, although there are those who still miss what he did in his time Wit Studioa company that preferred to focus on other original projects.

