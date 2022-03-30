The announcement of the farewell concert of daddy yankee generated euphoria in his fans, who were attentive to the news about the singer. This March 30, at the time the ticket sales began for his last show in Lima, the “sold out” was confirmed. The appointment to see ‘Cangri’ in the country’s capital is next October 18.

More of 400,000 people took over the virtual queue on the digital platform, and in less than 120 minutes, they sold out the total capacity of the José Díaz colossus. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 souls.

YOU CAN SEE: Daddy Yankee: fans ask that the concert in Peru be exclusive for people over 30 years old

In this way, Masterlive confirms massive attendance for the last farewell show of the ‘King of reggaeton’, which has added various hits such as “La Gasolina”, “Despacito”, “Rompe”, “Limbo”, “She lifted me up”, “Shaky Shaky”, “La Despedida”, “Hard”, “Problem”, among others.

Announcement of Daddy Yankee’s last tour. Photo: Daddy Yankee

When is the Daddy Yankee concert in Peru?

The most famous reggaeton player in the world will come to the capital of Peru to offer a show, which marks his farewell from the stage. the quote is this October 18 at the National Stadium in Lima.

Teleticket put the prices on its platform for this legendary meeting. Two hours later, they announced the ‘sold out’.

Platinum: S/670

VIP: S / 459

Field: S / 341

West: S / 435

East: S / 412

North grandstand: S/ 176.

The countries that Daddy Yankee will visit

United States: Los Angeles, Orlando, Miami, Boston, Sacramento and Chicago

Canada

Chile

Argentina

Ecuador

Colombia

Peru

Costa Rica

Guatemala

The Savior

Honduras

Dominican Republic

Panama

Mexico.

In which countries will Daddy Yankee be presented?

Why did Daddy Yankee decide to retire from music?

Daddy Yankee explained in a video the reasons why he will leave the stage. “This race, which has been a marathon, I finally see the finish line. Now I am going to enjoy with all of you and with everything you have given me, you have given me, “said the reggaeton player.

“Formally, today I announce my retirement from music by giving you my best production, my best concert tour and I am going to say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this piece, ‘Legendaddy’. I am going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in a single production, ”she added, announcing his latest theme.