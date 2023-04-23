No more than 47% of Democratic voters would like to see the name of the current head of the White House, Joe Biden, on the ballot. And it’s not because he doesn’t do well at his post. They fear he will be too old to be effective until he is 86 when his possible second term expires. The New York Times.

Political strategist David Axelrod has expressed concern that Biden’s age will become both a political liability in 2024 and an obstacle to a successful reelection. If Biden runs again, questions about his age will persist until he does more to reassure voters that he is up to the job.

The publication notes that Biden gave voters little chance to watch him, as his refusal to communicate with the public regularly raises questions about the president’s age and health. He has held fewer press conferences and media interviews than most of his contemporary predecessors.

“The president needs to speak openly and without embarrassment about his health and stop pretending it doesn’t matter. Those who watch him with an open mind have seen a strong performance this year. His Feb. 7 speech in Congress shattered Republican attempts to portray him as weak-minded. With a passion rarely seen in speeches like this — let alone his political history — Biden delivered a remarkably effective defense of his presidency and gave a preview of what is likely to be an imminent re-election campaign.

The NYT concludes with a reminder that the President’s February 16 health report made no mention of his cognitive abilities. This is something he needs to discuss publicly and demonstrate his abilities to voters who expect the president to reflect the strength of the nation.

“If he runs again, Biden will need to clearly reassure voters, as many of them have seen their family members rapidly degenerate at the age of 80. Americans are watching what Biden says and does, exactly as he asked them to do, ”the publication concludes.

On April 21, CNN, citing advisers to the American leader, reported that he could officially announce his candidacy for a second term next week.

On April 15, the Politico newspaper announced that the rating of the US president is at 40%, which is a harbinger of his defeat in the next presidential election in 2024.

At the same time, this indicator is only one percentage point higher than the rating of Donald Trump four years earlier.

On April 14, Biden said that he had made a decision to nominate his candidacy for the presidential election in 2024 and was ready to announce it soon.

On April 11, former US President Trump expressed doubt that incumbent Biden would be re-elected in 2024. Trump said there was “something wrong” with him.