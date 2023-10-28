Mexico, Perez’s father, great protagonist

The Mexican Grand Prix weekend represents the home race for Sergio Perez but also that moment in which Formula 1 once again embraces one of the iconic characters of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. It’s about Antonio Perez, the father of Checothat Mexico also represents him at an institutional level as he is a parliamentary deputy.

Financier of his son’s career and naturally his biggest fan, the 64-year-old spoke about the career of Checo, which risks reaching a dead end, after a year that started well but continued disastrously, to the point that the contract with Red Bull which ends at the end of 2024 could be torn up this winter or during the next season. Not according to Perez sr, however: according to him, Checo he will remain in Red Bull in the difficult role of Max Verstappen’s teammate for ten years (a practically impossible objective only if you consider that Perez is already 33 years old), and he could even beat him (which is equally difficult).

The words of Perez sr

“This is the best relationship there can be with a teammate, and I like it. Checo will definitely ride with Max in the same team for another ten years. And in these ten years Checo could win a world championship. I like that my son competes with the best driver in the world. And the best driver in the world at the moment is Max Verstappen“, these are his words to the Austrians of Orf.

“Doctor Marko is the best sponsor Checo can have in the whole world. She is incredible, has a winning mentality and pushes Checo. I like this, I love Dr. Marko“, he continued. “Bodyguards for Verstappen? They weren’t necessary. Mexico is the best country in the world, with the best people in the world. The Mexican people respect Dr. Marko and the Verstappen family, they are welcome here. It’s a sport: everyone wants to win, but there can only be one world champion. This is very important“.