The EU is calling for an exit from fossil fuels at the upcoming world climate conference in Dubai. There is a restriction in place that more ambitious countries like Germany would have liked to prevent.

D“The EU,” said Spanish Environment Minister Teresa Ribera last week, “is a pioneer in climate protection policy.” She and the environment ministers of the other member states had just agreed on a common position for the World Climate Conference (COP), which begins in Dubai at the end of November . In view of the continued rise in global emissions, the ministers express their concern that the 1.5 degree target could be missed and are calling for rapid steps to prevent or at least slow down global warming beyond this.

Specifically, the EU is calling for an energy sector to be created “well before 2050” that is “predominantly free of fossil fuels”. The electricity supply should be decarbonized as much as possible in the 2030s, “which means there is no longer any room for new coal-fired power.” To achieve this, the global installed capacity of renewable energies should be tripled by 2030 and energy efficiency should be doubled by then.